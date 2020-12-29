NFL in contact with Steelers about maskless celebration

The Pittsburgh Steelers clinched the AFC North with their win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The players then held a locker room celebration, but it appears they might have violated COVID-19 protocols in the process.

Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ray-Ray McCloud shared videos of players dancing in the locker room after the win. This time, dancing wasn’t a problem. The lack of masks was.

During his Tuesday press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that league officials have been in contact with the team about the lack of mask-wearing in the locker room.

“It is something that we are going to address with our group,” Tomlin said, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “Obviously, emotions were what they were in terms of being divisional champs, but we are in a global pandemic. We take that very seriously. We have to control our emotions. It is a continual education process in terms of making sure that our guys understand how important it is that we adhere to the protocols of the pandemic. That being said, sometimes the education is punitive in nature and that’s just the reality of it.”

It won’t be surprising if the Steelers do receive some form of punishment. Earlier this season, the New Orleans Saints were fined and stripped of a draft pick after players were seen on video celebrating a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without masks.

Pittsburgh will close out the regular season this weekend against the Cleveland Browns. Tomlin already announced that Mason Rudolph would start while Ben Roethlisberger rests in preparation for the playoffs.