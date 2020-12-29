NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 17 straight up

Six playoff spots are still open heading into the final week of the NFL regular season.

The AFC wild-card race and NFC home-field advantage race are among the big storylines heading into the final week.

There are four games between teams with winning records, and those are some of the more-interesting pieces of the puzzle. Pittsburgh and Cleveland meet at 1 p.m. with the Browns looking to clinch their first playoff berth since 2002. Miami also is looking to make the AFC playoffs with rookie Tua Tagovailoa, but they need to beat rival Buffalo to get there.

In the NFC, Arizona and Los Angeles meet in a huge NFC West showdown; one Jared Goff could miss with a thumb injury. Chicago is trying to sneak into the NFC playoffs too, but Green Bay is looking for home-field advantage with MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers.

Week 17 should be fantastic as a result, and it’s one last chance to improve our straight-up picks record:

Last Week: 11-5

Season: 116-7

With that in mind, below are our picks and predictions for Week 17:

