Kevin Helms / Bitcoin News:
New York regulators have authorized a subsidiary of Japan’s GMO Internet to issue the world’s first publicly available stablecoin backed by the Japanese yen — The New York State Department of Financial Services, the Bitlicense regulator, has authorized GMO to issue U.S. dollar and Japanese yen-pegged stablecoins.
New York regulators have authorized a subsidiary of Japan's GMO Internet to issue the world's first publicly available stablecoin backed by the Japanese yen (Kevin Helms/Bitcoin News)
Kevin Helms / Bitcoin News: