New York regulators have authorized a subsidiary of Japan's GMO Internet to issue the world's first publicly available stablecoin backed by the Japanese yen (Kevin Helms/Bitcoin News)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Kevin Helms / Bitcoin News:

New York regulators have authorized a subsidiary of Japan’s GMO Internet to issue the world’s first publicly available stablecoin backed by the Japanese yen  —  The New York State Department of Financial Services, the Bitlicense regulator, has authorized GMO to issue U.S. dollar and Japanese yen-pegged stablecoins.

