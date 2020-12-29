Netflix’s ‘The Netflix Afterparty’ is a new series coming next month that has the biggest stars of Netflix shows, on a weekly comedy show that dives deep into your favorite series. It will be hosted by David Spade, Fortune Feimster, and London Hughes.

The show will feature stars from Netflix shows like Bill Burr, the cast of Cobra Kai as well as different creators from the biggest shows on the streaming platform. You can see the trailer below that was uploaded with the following description,

“Starting Jan 2, join the biggest stars on Netflix at the The Netflix Afterparty, a weekly comedy show that dives deeper into your favorite shows with hosts David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes. The series premiere features comedian Bill Burr and the cast of Cobra Kai, including Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Mary Mouser, Xolo Maridueña, and Tanner Buchanan. Each week will feature different comedians, casts, and creators talking about the buzziest shows and films on Netflix with our hosts.”

Netflix’s ‘The Netflix Afterparty’ With David Spade Official Trailer

Viewers commented on the trailer and seem to be mixed on it, “I can’t wait until Netflix actually starts hiring comedians for their comedy shows, they made the wet hot American summer revivals. So Netflix knows what’s funny but they still choose to put out shows like this”, “Spade either can’t do stand up , is too rusty, or whoever wrote the first bit with his opening monologue can’t write comedy. They were terrible and I feel for the 2 other comics that had to purposely laugh so that there was at least something other than crickets and groans.”, “Unfortunately I like David spade but hate the rest of these goons…” and “I’m so excited for David Spade, but not the show more likely”.

It seems like a very niche thing and they can only have so many guests, though I suppose with all the content on Netflix they’ll be okay. Spade was rocking it on ‘Lights Out’ earlier this year, so hopefully, this will recapture some of that.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to watching this? Let us know in the comments below.

