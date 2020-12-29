Netflix Sued for Allegedly Stealing Idea for ‘Outer Banks’

Netflix

The streaming giant has been slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit by an author for allegedly ripping off his book ‘Pennywise: The Hunt for Blackbeard’s Treasure.’

Netflix is facing a copyright infringement lawsuit from an author who claims they stole the idea for their hit show “Outer Banks” from his book. Kevin Wooten filed his lawsuit on 21 December (20), alleging the streaming service – and creators of the programme – ripped the premise for the show from his 2016 novel, “Pennywise: The Hunt for Blackbeard’s Treasure“.

In the lawsuit, Wooten, who also works as an English teacher in North Carolina, claims that “Outer Banks” – which stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes – shares a number of striking similarities to his book, including their setting, their amount of main characters who have similar storylines to his own – such as the characters of a “rich benefactor and a corrupt member of law enforcement.”

In addition, Wooten claims he sold and promoted his book in Wilmington, North Carolina – a location that “Outer Banks” creators previously cited as a source of inspiration to them. He alleges this is proof they had access to his book before making the show, and is requesting a jury trial.

Wooten is seeking payment for damages and ongoing royalties.

Netflix has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

“Outer Banks” revolves around a group of teenagers who investigate the disappearance of the ringleader’s father. It premiered in April this year and won the Bingeworthy Show of the Year at the People’s Choice Award. It has been renewed for a second season.