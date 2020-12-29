Nearly 500 new fatalities as Covid-19 death toll hits 27 568

South Africa recorded nearly 500 Covid-19 deaths and 9 580 new cases on Tuesday as the death toll continued to rise.

of the 497 deaths recorded, the Eastern Cape was once again responsible for the most with 137 new deaths, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 114. Both these provinces have been identified as hotspots.

The cumulative number of cases was at 1 021 451, while recoveries were at 84%.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaposa announced that the country would be moving back to an adjusted level three lockdown in order to help fight the second wave of infections.

Level three regulations included a prohibition of the sale of alcohol, a curfew from 21:00 – 06:00 as well as the closure of some the countries beaches in hotspot areas.