NBA fines 76ers’ Daryl Morey for tweet about James Harden

Morey, who previously served as Rockets general manager, allegedly sent a tweet from an automated app that celebrated the one-year anniversary of Harden becoming Houston’s all-time assists leader. As Tim MacMahon explained for ESPN, the one-time regular-season MVP requested a trade from the Rockets this past offseason.

Reports surfaced earlier this month that the 76ers are willing to include All-Star Ben Simmons in a trade for Harden but that the two clubs weren’t close to completing a deal. It’s unknown if Morey’s tweet, intentional or not, will derail talks between the organizations.

Harden has also been linked with the Brooklyn Nets in trade rumors. MacMahon added that the 31-year-old is willing to join a contender other than Brooklyn or Philadelphia this winter.

Per Ben DuBose of USA Today/Rockets Wire, Morey found himself in hot water in October 2019 when he tweeted an image in support of a Hong Kong protest movement.

As the old adage goes: Never tweet.