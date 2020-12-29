Most Fans Want to Watch These 2 Episodes on New Year’s Eve

Fans of The Office often turn to the comedy series on holidays for entertainment. Many seek out the episodes that feature Dunder Mifflin’s infamous office parties on Christmas, but on New Year’s Eve, The Office fans want something different. These are the two most commonly streamed episodes Office fans watch on New Year’s Eve.

‘The Office’ remains a fan favorite at Christmas and New Years

The NBC comedy is an all-time fan favorite for many, but that’s especially true around the holidays. At Christmastime, fans want to watch the season 2 episode “Christmas Party” most — the episode where Jim (John Krasinski) fights to get Pam (Jenna Fischer) the teapot full of “bonus gifts.”

There are several Christmas-themed episodes of The Office for fans to watch, but not-so-many New Year’s oriented episodes. There are two episodes fans prefer to watch when they’re ringing in the new year, though.

Many fans enjoy Holly Flax’s ultimatum on New Years Eve

“Ultimatum” is an episode that takes place after the New Year’s holiday. It makes sense, then, that fans would turn to the season 7 episode on New Year’s Eve.

USDish reports that 8.26 million fans stream this episode of The Office to ring in the new year. In the episode, Michael Scott (Steve Carell) is incredibly excited about his return to work because he’ll finally know if Holly Flax’s (Amy Ryan) boyfriend AJ (Rob Huebel) met the demands of her ultimatum.

When Michael doesn’t spot a ring on Holly’s finger, he is overcome with joy. With the help of receptionist Erin (Ellie Kemper), Michael celebrates with the items in his “happy box” and blasts Kelly Clarkson’s “My Life Would Suck Without You.”

Later, in a twist of events, Michael finds out Holly and AJ are still together. But that doesn’t stop fans from streaming this episode on New Year’s Eve. Perhaps that’s because they know what lies in store for Michael and Holly in the end.

Many fans also stream ‘The Office’ episode featuring Ricky Gervais on New Years Eve

Ricky Gervais is the comedic mastermind behind the original series The Office. Gervais plays David Brent, the British equivalent of Michael Scott. He may be the star of the British series, but Gervais takes a backseat in the American version — until his guest appearance, of course. Gervais surprised fans with his cameo in the season 7 episode “The Seminar.”

In one of the series cold opens, Michael bumps into the fictional David Brent outside of an elevator bank. When Michael notices David’s accent, he asks to run a British character he’s working on by the England native. And when David makes a “That’s what she said” joke, Michael embraces him.

Unfortunately, the episode only features Gervais for a few moments. The episode itself is about the business seminar Andy Bernard (Ed Helms) hosts to gain more clients. But according to USDish, this episode of The Office has 7.93 million viewers on New Year’s Eve.

USDish’s data is based on information from IMDb. Both episodes of The Office had over 1,500 votes on the entertainment database and a 7.5 or higher rating when the keyword “New Year’s Eve” was used.

The Office fans have a limited amount of time to stream the series on Netflix. After New Year’s Eve, they’ll have to turn to Peacock for the catalog of Office episodes.