Monique Samuels Thinks Candiace Dillard Only Cried So Much To ‘Sue Me for Millions’

Former close friends Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels got into a physical fight during season five of The Real Housewives of Potomac. While Samuels seemingly moved on with her busy life, Dillard had a hard time getting over it. After the reunion’s final part, the podcast host claimed she felt Dillard cried a lot and posted sticky notes all over her house only to build a case against her.

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ — Pictured: (l-r) Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard, Ashley Boalch Darby | Larry French

Candiace Dillard used sticky notes to help get over physical altercation

After falling out last season, Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels failed to repair their friendship and got into a physical fight at a winery. As the ladies got into a verbal argument, Samuels claims Dillard putting her hands in her face triggered her.

Therefore, the podcast host said she reacted by getting physical with Dillard and slammed her head on the table. Samuels also hit Dillard a few times on the head with her fist while the former Miss United States swung a glass for protection before producers separated the ladies.

I believe in affirmations. I need to SEE it to truly believe it. It works. #RHOP — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) November 9, 2020

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Monique Samuels Says Candiace Dillard Running off Stage Crying Deserves an ‘Oscar’

The podcast host admitted she didn’t feel remorse at the moment and didn’t reach out to Dillard, leading the Potomac housewife to file a complaint against her former friend. Samuels countered, slapping Dillard with the same second-degree assault charge.

A few months later, the courts dismissed the cases. Following the altercation, the former Miss United States often cried and visited a therapist. She also posted sticky notes with words of affirmation and encouraging phrases throughout her house to remind her of her strength.

Monique Samuels claimed Dillard wanted money over an apology

After episode 12, when RHOP showed Dillard filing the charges, Samuels took to Twitter to tell her side of the story. She posted an email from Dillard’s lawyer in which he asked Samuels’ camp to reach out to them, or they would sue criminally and civilly.

In the caption, the podcast host claimed she and her lawyer asked her former friend for a sit-down where she planned on apologizing. However, Samuels said Dillard’s team “refused.”

And for the record, my attorney and I tried repeatedly to mediate with her after the incident and her attorney said they wanted money. Then they filed the charged when they realized they could not sue me civilly #rhop — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) December 28, 2020

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Monique Samuels Claims Candiace Dillard Wanted Money Instead of an Apology

As a result, the Not For Lazy Moms owner thinks her former friend wanted money instead of an apology. In a follow-up tweet, the podcast host stated she and her lawyer rejected it because they believed the ladies got into a “mutually consented altercation.”

According to Samuels, Dillard and her attorney responded with a threat to sue the 37-year-old “for millions” and went forward with the criminal complaint. The podcast host claims she filed the countersuit as a response.

Samuels thinks Dillard acted emotionally as a plan to ‘sue’ her

The ladies sat in the same room for the first time since the altercation at the season five reunion. During the final two parts, the executive producer and Andy Cohen addressed the fight.

At one point, Dillard became so overwhelmed with emotion that she left the stage crying while Samuels recounted the events more stoically. Once Dillard returned to the stage, the podcast host apologized, although the former Miss United States might need more time to accept it.

They wanted to sue me “for millions” that’s why there’s so many tears and post-it notes. It’s called building a case. They wanted money smh #rhop — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) December 28, 2020

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Monique Samuels Thinks Bravo Gaslighted Her by Not Showing Candiace Dillard Admitting To ‘Plot’

As the episode aired, Samuels live-tweeted. In one of her first of the night, she claimed Dillard and her attorney only wanted money. She followed it up with another post, insisting that she and her lawyer reached out to Dillard’s camp several times for mediation but stated they wanted to pursue the matter criminally when they couldn’t civilly.

Samuels also noted she thought Dillard cried “so many tears” and included the sticky notes because her camp was “building a case” against her. She closed her tweet by again affirming her belief that the former Miss United States wanted money. Samuels has since revealed that she will not return for a sixth season.