Monique Samuels Thinks Bravo Gaslighted Her by Not Showing Candiace Dillard Admitting To ‘Plot’

During the fifth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard got into a physical altercation. Many fans believe Dillard inviting Charrisse Jackson Jordan to her anniversary party spurred the tension as Samuels believes the ex-housewife colluded to spread rumors about her family. The podcast host and her husband brought up the “plot” at the reunion, but no one confessed to it. While the network did air footage backing up Samuels’ version of the fight and their Instagram Live, it failed to show Dillard’s video confirming the plot.

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ — “Reunion” — Pictured: Monique Samuels | Heidi Gutman

Monique Samuels claims an ex-friend created a ‘plot’ to get on ‘RHOP’

The fifth season of RHOP kicked off with Candiace Dillard’s anniversary party. She invited ex-housewife Charrisse Jackson Jordan, which annoyed Monique Samuels, who felt Dillard should’ve given her a heads-up.

Samuels claims she wanted a warning to get into the proper headspace before seeing Jordan, someone she accused of “facilitating” rumors with her ex-friend that she cheated on her husband, resulting in the conception of her youngest son.

[email protected] is back for part II of this epic interview! Candiace puts closure on her physical altercation w Monique Samuels, discusses @BravoTV’s involvement & what could have been done differently, & her career outside of reality tv. Listen now! Link in bio pic.twitter.com/YXAyCqHtqD — Behind The Velvet Rope (@behindvelvetro1) December 21, 2020

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Monique Samuels Says She Didn’t React To Candiace Dillard’s Comments During Reunion Due To ‘Growth’

Due to the nature of the stories she attempted to spread, Samuels felt betrayed that Dillard invited her, especially as the two were trying to repair their friendship at that point.

Candiace Dillard seemingly confirmed ‘plot’ in Instagram Live

Following the second episode, Dillard broadcasted live on Instagram and answered a fan’s question about the rumor. She admitted that she and “several” other ladies attended a dinner after Ashley Darby’s baby shower, where she overheard the plan.

According to the former Miss United States, someone planned to spread a rumor involving Samuels’ youngest child’s paternity.

Yes let’s put a pin in it and let’s pull that live video where Candiace admitted the plot and exposed her bandit friends #rhop — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) December 21, 2020

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Monique Samuels Posts Clip of Candiace Dillard Seemingly Admitting To the Infamous ‘Plot’

However, she insists she never “contributed” to it and shot it down because she thought the child looked too similar to Samuels’ husband so no one would believe the rumor.

After her video, the Samuels went live on Instagram to share their side of the story. The Not For Lazy Moms owner validated much of what her former friend said but claimed Karen Huger told her about the meeting, not Dillard.

Samuels wonders why Bravo didn’t show Dillard’s video; thinks the network gaslighted her

During the final two parts of the RHOP season 5 reunion, the Potomac housewives and host Andy Cohen denied a “plot” ever happened. However, Candiace Dillard later admitted the conversation surrounding the child’s paternity to Samuels’ husband, Chris.

When asked about the plan to bring the rumor to the show, Gizelle Bryant reluctantly admitted she did but claimed she only did so because of a joke Chris made about the child looking like him.

The show also aired a clip of the Samuels’ responding to Dillard’s live to highlight a part in which the NFL star said he would have slapped a housewife if he were a woman.

If this didn’t happen, can you imagine how crazy they would have us looking? Gaslighting to the 100th degree! The fact they would show me and my husband’s IG Live but not show the reason we went Live in the first place? The fact I’ve had to put on a smile and keep working #rhop pic.twitter.com/g7Ws7GiQZI — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) December 28, 2020

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Monique Samuels Addresses Hanging Out With Charrisse Jackson Jordan Following Paternity Rumors

However, the network didn’t air the original video in which Dillard admitted to the plot. Following the reunion’s final part, Samuels posted the clip to her Twitter and noted “how crazy” she and her husband would have looked if others hadn’t shared Dillard’s video.

She also called it “gaslighting to the 100th degree” and pointed out that the network showed their Live and not Dillard’s, which, she claimed, prompted her response.

Samuels ended the tweet by noting she had to “put on a smile and keep working” despite believing the network wasn’t on her side. The podcast host has since announced her departure after five seasons.