Monique Samuels Opens Up About Decision To Exit ‘RHOP’

Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels confirmed this week that she is leaving the show.

During a recent interview, she explained her reasons for not returning, despite being offered a contract to return.

“I’m done. I’ve had enough and I’m moving on with my life,” Monique said on FOX 5’s Good Day D.C.. “There’s so much ugliness that is rooted in so much hate, [and] that’s the type of energy I’m not going to play with. My kids, my family, my husband, they mean more to me than anything and there’s no paycheck in this world that will allow me to keep being in this stressful environment.”

Monique’s binder of receipts caused quite a stir om the show:

“I came prepared because at the end of the day, it’s not about truth, it’s about perception when reality TV is happening,” she shared. “I said, ‘I’m going to come with the truth. If I have this binder full of receipts and I’m giving you facts, you can’t deny it.'”

As for leaving:

“That’s not what I signed up for. The reason Chris and I wanted to join reality TV was to try to change some of the stereotypes that are out there about black people and black families in general. Unfortunately this past season I played right into it with the whole incident with the physical altercation.”