Mobile’s Year End Sale on Flipkart: Mobile’s Year End Sale on Flipkart: Get discounts on iPhone SE, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Vivo V20 Pro and other smartphones – Mobiles News

Walmart-owned Flipkart is back with yet another smartphone sale on its platform. The e-tailer is running a Mobile’s Year End Sale from December 29 to December 31. In the three-day-long sale, buyers can avail discounts on handsets from brands like Samsung, Apple, Vivo, Oppo, Realme and others. The e-commerce platform has also partnered with ICICI Bank to offer a 10% instant discount on the bank’s credit card. The bank discount will also include EMI transactions. Here are some of the offers that you may like:

The recently launched Vivo V20 Pro is up for sale with an exchange discount of Rs 2,500. The smartphone features a 44MP front camera and boasts of 64MP AI triple camera on the back. Vivo S1 Pro, on the other hand, is up for sale at a discounted price of Rs 15,990. The phone packs 8GB RAM and has an internal storage capacity of 128GB.

Xiaomi Mi 10T series phones are up for purchase at a starting price of Rs 30,999. Mi 10T is originally priced at Rs 35,999, but after the ICICI Bank discount, it can be purchased at Rs 30,999. While the Mi 10T Pro model is up for sale at a discounted price of Rs 34,999 (includes bank discount).

If you are looking for offers on Apple iPhones, then Flipkart has some discounts as well. Apple iPhone SE is listed with a price tag of Rs 32,999. Buyers can get up to Rs 13,200 exchange discount on the iPhone SE, as per the Flipkart page. Similarly, the iPhone XR is up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs 38,999. Apple iPhone 11 Pro, on the other hand, is available at Rs 79,999 onwards.

Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro are selling at Rs 16,990 and Rs 21,490, respectively. Samsung Galaxy F41 can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 15,499. Realme 6 is currently listed with a price tag of Rs 11,999 on the e-commerce site.

