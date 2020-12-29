Mnuchin says U.S. stimulus payments to begin arriving as early as Tuesday evening By

© . Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies during a hearing in Washington
WASHINGTON () – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that $600 stimulus checks could begin arriving in people’s bank accounts as soon as this evening.
Mnuchin tweeted that payments may begin to arrive by direct deposit as early as Tuesday evening, and will continue arriving into next week. The government will begin mailing out paper checks on Wednesday for people without government-registered bank accounts.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.