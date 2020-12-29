Miley Cyrus Fantasizes About “Sharing a Life” With Harry Styles

Miley Cyrus wouldn’t mind hearing Harry Styles say that he just wants to adore her.

The 28-year-old Hannah Montana alum took part in a recent holiday-themed interview with British radio network Heart, revealing some interesting info about Miley’s desires. When host Mark Wright asked whether she would rather kiss Justin Bieber or the former One Direction standout, Miley could not have been more certain about her answer.

“Harry, that’s easy,” she replied. “Justin Bieber I’ve known way too long, and it’s like a family. Harry Styles! He’s looking really good.” She punctuated that last sentence with a wink and a finger gun, so you know she meant it.

And in case anyone was still confused as to her choice, the always quick-witted “Midnight Sky” performer added for emphasis, “Really good. I’m into the fishnets.”

Clearly, the 26-year-old “Adore You” vocalist is having quite a moment. He has been earning praise in equal measure for both his music and his gender-fluid fashion sense, and Miley seems to approve of it all.

“And we have very similar tastes,” she continued. “I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together—it just makes sense.”