Mike Caussin Reflects on “Stumbles & Falls” While Celebrating Sobriety

Mike Caussin is marking a major milestone.

The 33-year-old former football player took to Instagram Monday, Dec. 28 to reflect on his battle with sex addiction and celebrate his sobriety.

“As an addict I carry a lot of shame. Others who share a similar disease can relate,” he wrote in a post shared to wife Jana Kramer‘s account. “We rarely like to speak about it let alone acknowledge it. But this Thursday I celebrate the most sober year of my entire life.”

Mike acknowledged his journey hasn’t been easy. “I’ve had my stumbles and falls over the last four years in this program but this year has finally been different,” he added. “None of that has been possible without finally allowing myself to lean into others, lean into my wife and lean into God.”

He also made it clear he wasn’t seeking “attention, sympathy or congrats” with his post. “It’s a post to express humility,” Mike wrote, “and acknowledge that we don’t have to go through life alone.”