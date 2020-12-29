Michael B. Jordan Confirmed to Direct ‘Creed 3’

Warner Bros. Pictures

Michael B. Jordan has been confirmed to direct "Creed 3" by his co-star Tessa Thompson.

Michael B. Jordan has been confirmed to direct “Creed 3” by his co-star Tessa Thompson.

It was reported earlier this year (20) that the actor was set to make his big-screen directorial debut on the third instalment in the “Creed” movie franchise, in addition to reprising his role as Adonis Creed.

And in an interview with MTV News, Tessa reflected on Jordan’s recent title of People’s Sexiest Man Alive as she said, “I haven’t talked to him about it because I’m gonna pretend it hasn’t happened. We’re gonna make another Creed very soon, and I don’t need the sexiest man alive to…you know what I mean, I just don’t need it. I don’t need any of it. It’s too much for me to shoulder. It’s too much for me to handle.”

She then confirmed he will be helming the next film, continuing, “He is directing the next Creed. It’s going to be ammo, I think, for me, when he is engaging with me as a director.”

“I’m just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness. But we’re not gonna make it until later in the year. So who knows what happens? Another man will be – I don’t know if he will still be the Sexiest Man Alive in six months.”

“Creed III” would be the ninth instalment in the Rocky franchise overall, dating back to the original starring Sylvester Stallone, which was released in 1977.

The first “Creed” movie was released in 2015 with Ryan Coogler as director. “Creed II” was released in 2018 and helmed by Steve Caple, Jr., with Jordan serving as an executive producer on the sequel.