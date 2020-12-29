Mathematicians, professors, and others reflect on Game of Life, a simulation game devised in 1970, and its lasting influence on the field of cellular automata (Siobhan Roberts/New York Times)

Siobhan Roberts / New York Times:
Mathematicians, professors, and others reflect on Game of Life, a simulation game devised in 1970, and its lasting influence on the field of cellular automata — Fifty years on, the mathematician’s best known (and, to him, least favorite) creation confirms that “uncertainty is the only certainty.”
