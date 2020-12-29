Mary J. Blige Vows to Never Deprive Herself of Living Despite Lonely Holidays

Instagram

The ‘No More Drama’ hitmaker opens up about her way of coping with the holiday season amid the COVID-19 pandemic when speaking to Taraji P. Henson for the latter’s Facebook Watch show.

Superstar Mary J. Blige is extra focused on self-love and care during the holidays to stave off feelings of loneliness as a single woman.

The “No More Drama” hitmaker separated from her former music manager, Kendu Isaacs, in July 2016 after nearly 13 years of marriage, and they finalized their nasty divorce battle in 2018.

Blige has yet to find love again, but she is determined to wait it out until she finds the ideal partner worthy of her time and effort.

Asked how she copes with the holiday season, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, “It gets lonely and it gets sad, but I just gotta thug this out until something excellent comes along, which I don’t know when that’s gonna happen, but I’d rather be by myself than to keep making the same mistakes over and over again.”

“So I’m gonna be patient and sift through this thing, and love on me right now…,” she continued. “I’m not gonna deprive myself of living either; I’m not gonna deprive myself of romance if ever it shows up.”

Blige was discussing the topic of mental health with her pal Taraji P. Henson on her Facebook Watch show “Peace of Mind with Taraji”, and to promote the episode, which debuted on Monday (December 28), the “Hidden Figures” star wrote on Instagram, “PATIENCE IS KEY and @maryjblige agrees.”

“Today on Peace of Mind with Taraji @Traciejadej and I speak with Mary about holiday isolation, loneliness, and loving on YOU. Tune in on @facebookwatch now.”