Marvel Comics just gave Spider-Man a new costume

Marvel’s official website shared the news that fans will soon see Spidey like never before when the variant cover of Amazing Spider-Man #62 drops onto shelves in March of 2021. Artist Dustin Weaver brings the stylish look to life, and he had this to say about it: “This design was really a collaborative effort between Nick Spencer, Editor Nick Lowe, and I. They reined in the weirder and more tech-y features I was bringing and helped create something that I think is simple and both futuristic and classical. I can’t wait to see Patrick Gleason really bring it to life!”

The issue that will introduce the new suit follows the intense events of the “Sin’s Rising” storyline, and Peter Parker will wear it when he goes toe-to-toe with Kingpin in the upcoming issues. While we don’t know exactly how Peter will come into possession of this suit, one thing is abundantly clear just from the first couple of pictures: it’s one fine-looking Spidey-outfit.

You can see the web shooters on the wrist, and we wouldn’t be surprised if this suit packs a few surprises as well. The orange glow emanating throughout the torso and in the eyes likely gives Spidey some bonus powers, but we’ll just have to wait and see what all this suit can do. If it ends up becoming a fan-favorite, it may even make its way into the Spider-Man films sooner or later.