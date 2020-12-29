‘Married at First Sight’ Spoilers: Jasmine McGriff Glows While Shows Off Baby Bump On Christmas!

‘Married at First Sight’ spoilers find that one of our favorite cast members from the show is Jasmine McGriff who loves to share with fans what is going on in her life these days.

When the eighth season of Married at First Sight ended, she was single and wasn’t exactly sure what was next for her. Her fans were excited to see that on Christmas Day, she was with a new love and had some great news for everyone!

‘Married at First Sight’ Spoilers: Many Changes for Jasmine

Fans were shocked to see that not only has Jasmine found a new man, but she is also welcoming a baby into her life. In the post on Instagram, she was wearing a gorgeous red dress and showing off a baby bump!

She captioned the post, “What a year! This has truly been the year of unpredictable circumstances. I started this year off, accomplishing goals I’ve had for over 10 years; but when COVID showed its true colors, this allowed for a new goal to present itself… LOVE!”

‘Married at First Sight’ Spoilers: Jasmine McGriff on Christmas

She went on, “I’ve found a new love for affection, for completely tasks, and for family and friends. I was shocked to discover that I was growing own sonflower but overwhelmed with love and support from those closest to me during such a rough time. To the love of my life, you have shown me more love that I’ve EVER experienced before. The way you care for me and your prince should be rewarded with gold. You are everything to us! On this Christmas Day, I just want to remind people to tell those you love them. Show them affection (even if from afar). Life is too short.”

After this lengthy post, she then wrote, “PS….I had a healthy baby boy…Merry Christmas everyone!”

Many fans of Married at First Sight are exactly about this new step for Jasmine. One of their main questions is who this new man is and where did she meet him.

She hasn’t posted any pictures of him or tagged him in any of her photos. She has been keeping this all a huge secret and some fans are curious why she never even hinted at it.

Her fans are happy for her nonetheless and they took to reply to her picture. One wrote, “Congrats! I’m so happy for you!!” Another wrote, “Who is this mystery man?” We hope to find out soon and we wish her the best with her new baby and her new man!

