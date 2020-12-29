Mark Taylor’s player ratings from the second Test

The Test series is level at 1-1 after India’s win in the Boxing Day Test. Former captain Mark Taylor runs his eye over the Australian performances in Melbourne.

Joe Burns – 1 – Many years ago I was advised to pack the cricket kit away for a couple of weeks and go and play golf to clear my head during a form slump. Unfortunately, Joe is in desperate need of a break, you simply can’t pick him for the third Test.

Matthew Wade – 5 – Got a start in both innings but failed to turn either into a substantial score. Looks far more comfortable against pace than spin, but I do like his toughness. Just needs to find the balance between attack and defence.

Marnus Labuschagne – 5 – Not helped by the fact he was in early in both innings, but that can happen when you bat at number three. Held Australia’s first innings together, and his fielding to get rid of Ajinkya Rahane was top class.

Steve Smith – 1 – Not a score you often associate with Smith, it’s hard to believe this is the same player who put England to the sword in 2019, but he’s too good to go too long without a big contribution.

Travis Head – 3 – The same old story from Head, another start that wasn’t turned into a significant contribution. His second innings dismissal was especially poor, playing a loose shot immediately after Australia had lost the wicket of Wade.

Travis Head (Getty)

Cameron Green – 7 – Still finding his feet at this level, he got bogged down in the first innings, taking 60 balls to make 12, but began to look much more comfortable the longer he batted in the second innings. Another useful contribution with the ball to take some of the load off the three quicks. Has shown enough in his first two Tests to earn an extended run in the side.

Tim Paine – 5 – Took a brilliant catch to his right on day two to get rid of Cheteshwar Pujara, having spilled a very difficult chance to his left earlier. Could perhaps have been more attacking with his field placings on the third morning. Missed out with the bat in both innings. Will need to be at his captaincy best to turn the tables on India after a disappointing MCG Test.

Tim Paine drops Shubman Gill on day two of the Boxing Day Test. (Getty)

Pat Cummins – 8 – His pre-lunch spell on day two was top class, and showed exactly why he’s the world’s number one ranked Test bowler by some margin. Like all the Australian bowlers, he wasn’t helped by lack of scoreboard pressure on the Indian batsmen. Showed plenty of fight with the bat in the second innings as well.

Mitch Starc – 7 – Sent Mayank Agarwal packing in the first over of the Indian first innings, and became the ninth Australian to reach 250 wickets during the match. His remodelled action continues to impress. Would have been interesting had he had another 100 runs to defend in the fourth innings.

Mitchell Starc of Australia reacts after Travis Head drops a catch. (Cricket Australia via Getty Imag)

Nathan Lyon – 6 – Must be wondering if a match will go long enough to allow him to bowl on a fifth day pitch. Bowled well enough without threatening to run through the Indian side; Would have liked him to bowl a more attacking line wider of off stump. Scored some handy runs in the first innings.

Josh Hazlewood – 6 – Was his usual miserly self in the Indian first innings, and will undoubtedly have days where he bowls worse than he did in this match for greater reward.

