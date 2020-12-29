Man BRAGS About Molesting 8 Yr Olds; Twitter Tries To Identify Him!!

In a video recorded by a woman on Facebook named Tay Dawkins is going viral, has learned, as it shows a woman talking with a man who appears to be a pedophile on FaceTime..

The video was streamed live on Facebook a few weeks ago, and it catching on now – being viewed more than 10 million times. The video shows Tay questioning the man about him sleeping with an 8-year-old child. The North Carolina man tells Dawkins that he told her the information because she seems open and accepting. When Dawkins asks the man if he liked young girls, he immediately says, “I do like young girls.”

The man then explained how the 8 year old actually was the one who pursued HIM, for the relationship. The man told the woman, “this wasn’t me. She was real aggressive”

Dawkins questioned the sick man’s logic, “An 8-year-old real is real aggressive?” But the alleged pedophile stands his ground, and quickly nods his head in a yes motion.

As Dawkins continues questioning the man, he tells her that he’s “weak.”

Dawkins asks him if he had kids, and he pauses, and then ask her if she wants to have his baby. She tells him “no” and says you might sleep with them, to which the alleged pedo creepily responded, “if I did, I would tell you.”

Later in the video, Dawkins Ipad dies in which she facetime’d the man on another device. On the new Facetime call, when Dawkins brings back up the conversation, the man acts like he doesn’t know what is going on.

Folks all over Twitter are trying to identify the man, and bring him to justice. And some claim that they have a few leads – LOOK

has contacted the police in Winston-Salem, North Carolina – and provided them with the video.