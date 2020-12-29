Luke Skywalker Was So Powerful He Didn’t Even Need a Lightsaber

The Star Wars saga has kept fans busy for decades. Star Wars is a lucrative franchise for good reason. It brought with it exciting stories, incredible special effects, and powerful characters. And to this day many fans are still debating the question: “Who is the most powerful Jedi?” Opinions vary dramatically. Nonetheless, Luke Skywalker’s final act was considerably powerful — so much so that he didn’t need a lightsaber — and it has fans talking again.

Luke Skywalker | Lucasfilm

‘Star Wars’ fans share opinions on Luke Skywalker’s final act

Luke’s final act came in The Last Jedi when he sent a projection of himself to where the First Order had the Rebels cornered. He had a confrontation with Kylo Ren, giving the Rebels time to escape. And ultimately Luke died.

Star Wars fans have mixed opinions on how powerful — and effective — Luke’s act was.

On one hand, some fans on Reddit argue it was a representation of Luke’s incredible power. “His last act was more deserving of a Jedi [than] probably anything the Jedi had [accomplished] in a century. Which is saying a lot considering his training,” one fan said.

Another added: “When people think it’s not badass because there wasn’t a lightsaber fight and violence and killing, I like to remind them that Luke mad dogged an entire army and won.”

One fan even quoted Yoda, saying “a Jedi uses the Force for knowledge and defense, never for attack.”

However, some fans on the other side were far less enthusiastic about Luke’s act. “They didn’t win tho… The resistance had like 12 people left after that battle,” one person pointed out. And another said of Luke: “It ruined his character!”

Another fan wondered: “Are you really saying it’s better than when a broken Anakin Skywalker chose to redeem himself by saving his son and truly fulfilling his destiny as the chosen one?”

RELATED: ‘Star Wars’: Luke Skywalker’s Most Insane Force Powers

Luke Skywalker was so powerful he didn’t need a lightsaber

Luke’s power was so great that he didn’t need a lightsaber in his final act. Many fans said that’s because he had completely mastered the Force.

“Luke Skywalker’s final act was to halt an army dead in its tracks by using the force in a way that ultimately revealed to be pacifistic and non-violent,” one fan on Reddit said.

A fan added: “That’s arguably the most Jedi thing any character has ever done in any of these movies ever, and probably the truest realization of Yoda’s teachings we’ve ever seen.”

Power doesn’t always have to lead to violence, which Luke demonstrated with his actions.

RELATED: ‘Star Wars’ Ranking: The 10 Most Powerful Jedi in the Entire Saga

Is Luke Skywalker more powerful than any other Force user?

Some fans believe Luke is more powerful than any other Force user, though others mentioned Yoda, Rey, and Darth Sidious as contenders as well.

“Luke is just stronger in terms of lightsaber skills, technical and flying abilities, and downright masterful knowledge of the Force,” according to Screenrant. “He genetically received a fair amount of talent from his father but also spent his earliest years learning to become a pilot and becoming proficient at technical craftsmanship.” Plus, Luke also had Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi as mentors.

Everyone has their own definition of what makes a Jedi powerful. But there’s no doubt Luke Skywalker showed extraordinary Jedi abilities in his actions.