Lori Loughlin Released From Prison After Serving Two Month Sentence

Hollywood actress Lori Loughlin has been released from prison after serving a two-month sentence for her part in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in May and admitted to paying $500,000 to get her two daughters into the University of Southern California. She began serving her sentence on October 30 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, a fashion designer, also pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge as part of a plea deal, and he reported to the Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc, California, on November 19 to serve a five-month sentence.

Loughlin was not released in time to spend Christmas with her family.

Upon completion of their sentences, Loughlin also must serve two years of supervised release, perform 100 hours of community service and pay a fine of $150,000. Her husband was ordered to serve two years of supervised release, perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $250,000 fine.