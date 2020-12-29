Lori Loughlin was hoping to make it home for the holidays but unfortunately it didn’t happen in that Hallmark Channel movie way that she would expect. While there was some reports indicating that she would be released from prison on Christmas Day, that date has now been pushed forward to New Year’s Eve.

As many fans know, Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were caught in a massive college bribe scandal in which the couple paid a heap of money to get their daughters admitted into the University of Southern California.

Lori Loughlin Might Have Just Had The Worst Christmas Ever

Lori has been sentenced to two months in prison and Giannulli sentenced to five months in prison. Lori was hoping to spend Christmas with her two daughter, Isabella Giannulli and Olivia Jade, but it now looks like their reunion might be postponed one week later.

However, Page Six reported that Lori did get a special Christmas dinner while behind bars last week. She is currently in California’s low-security FCI Dublin, where she apparently dined on Cornish game hen with pan gravy and roasted jerk roast beef with horseradish sauce.

If that weren’t enough, she also received rice pilaf, a dinner roll with honey apple butter, Brussels sprouts with brown butter, pumpkin cheesecake, fresh fruit and a choice of au-gratin or baked potato.

Lori’s husband Massimo, who is at California’s USP Lompoc, received four ounces of roast beef, baked mac ‘n’ cheese, yams, green beans, two rolls, pecan pie and half a chicken.

Meanwhile, one source close to the situation says that while Lori went to jail with her “game face on,” things quickly spiraled out of control for her the moment she got locked up.

The tipster said, “Lori really went into prison strong, she had her faith and the support of her family, but the first few days and road ahead are daunting.”

If that weren’t enough, the insider went on to say that Lori has become a shadow of her former self and that she’s having paranoid thoughts about something either going horribly wrong during her prison stint or worse, her having to stay behind bars for an extended period of time.

The tipster continued, “Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears. It’s only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.”

