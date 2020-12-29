Lizzo Makes Her Thighs Slow Dance To Classical Music And Fans Are Here For It

Lizzo is the queen of body positivity and confidence and in a new video that she shared on Instagram, she’s taking her self-described ‘thunder thighs’ to another dimension. Lizzo wore purple lingerie and had her thighs slow dance to classical music. Lizzo has been sharing her journey to health with her followers and some of her methods have been a bit controversial. In her latest video, Lizzo said that she wanted to bring some meditation to her followers. She stated the following.

Lizzo put her curves on full display while wearing the purple lingerie that was a body stocking with cutouts at the stomach. Pairing a bra with the body stocking, Lizzo ensured she was covered up. She wore her hair in braids that extended past her waist with one braid in the front. Lizzo was bare-faced for the video and opted not to wear any lipstick.

You may see the video that Lizzo shared with her 9.6 million followers below.

Shaun Ross left this comment: ‘This is extremely beautiful like wow.’

Another person left this response: ‘This was the most perfectly peaceful video I’ve seen in 2020.’

Someone shared this reaction to Lizzo’s meditative, thigh dance: ‘My moment of zen for today. Thank you so much. Love you! 💜’

Lizzo loves her curves and can always be seen putting her body on display via her social media pages. Whether she is wearing bikinis, twerking in thongs, or doing slow motion, thigh dances to classical music, fans know that Lizzo seeks to normalize all body types, including those that are larger than what society has traditionally viewed as ‘standard.’

Lizzo announced that she became vegan and then did a smoothie detox but still didn’t become thin. She announced that she is beautiful and fat and she didn’t want anyone to get the wrong idea and starve themselves due to Lizzo going on a fast.

What do you think about Lizzo’s video?

