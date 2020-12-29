Lil Pump Banned From JetBlue For Faking COVID-19 Symptoms

Rapper Lil Pump has been banned from flying with JetBlue Airways after he boarded a plane, refused to wear a mask –even appearing to fake COVID-19 symptoms at one point.

Pump was on a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles, where he reportedly “became verbally abusive with crew members after being asked multiple times and refusing to comply with JetBlue’s face covering policy,” — and law enforcement were called in.

TMZ reports that the rapper was also “sneezing and coughing into a blanket without his mask. The publication was quick to note that the coughing and sneezing could have been fake. Pump is a well-known troll.

“His return reservation was cancelled and he is no longer welcome to fly on JetBlue,” Derek Dombrowski told USA Today. “The safety of all customers and crewmembers is JetBlue’s first priority.”

Pump then hopped on social media to rip into the airline:

“F*ck JetBlue, f*ck everybody that work in there, n*gga,” he says in the clip. “Y’all bitches some bums. All 2020-21, I ain’t wearing no mask, I ain’t gotta wear no f*cking mask bitch, Corona’s fake. Bye.”