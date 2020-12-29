LG’s New InstaView Refrigerator Features Voice-activated Door

LG is continuing to add features to its stylish InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator that landed a few years back.

Set to be unveiled at CES 2021 next month is the latest iteration, this one featuring a voice-activated door.

So if you approach the refrigerator weighed down with groceries — or you simply want to impress visitors with an impromptu magic trick — just utter the words “open the refrigerator door” and you’ll be granted access to all of the goodies inside.

Besides enabling greater hands-free convenience, the feature also reduces touch activity on the refrigerator door, helping to improve hygiene in the home and potentially helping to prevent a viral infection or two.

Staying with cleanliness, the revamped InstaView refrigerator will also feature LG’s UVnano technology that works to maintain a hygienic and germ-free water dispenser tap. Introduced in 2017 with a number of LG’s water dispenser products, UVnano operates once an hour to remove “up to 99.99 percent of bacteria on the refrigerator’s dispenser tap.” The process can also be activated manually with the simple press of a button.

As with LG’s earlier InstaView refrigerators, two taps on the door’s transparent glass lights up the interior so you can quickly see what’s inside without disrupting the refrigerator’s temperature and potentially firing up its cooling mechanism. The design has been further refined for 2021 with the addition of a more immersive tinted glass panel that’s 23 percent larger than previous models, offering an even better view of what’s inside.

As the refrigerator’s name confirms, the appliance retains the Door-in-Door feature that offers a quick-access space to help reduce the loss of cold air from its interior.

The refrigerator also supports interactive voice technology via the LG ThinQ app so you can ask it for the day’s agenda or check the status of its ice and water dispensers. It incorporates Amazon Dash Replenishment, too, enabling the automatic re-ordering of items such as water filters after linking an Amazon account with the ThinQ app.

LG is yet to reveal pricing for its new refrigerator, but the revelation may hit you like a blast of cold air from its freezer drawer (ie. it won’t be cheap). We should learn more during LG’s keynote at CES 2021.

