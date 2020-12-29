Leaked docs: Lens, a supplier for Apple and Amazon, used alleged forced Uighur labor; Apple says it has confirmed that no forced Uighur labor is being used (Reed Albergotti/Washington Post)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Reed Albergotti / Washington Post:

Leaked docs: Lens, a supplier for Apple and Amazon, used alleged forced Uighur labor; Apple says it has confirmed that no forced Uighur labor is being used  —  New documents show Lens Technology, which makes iPhone glass and is owned by China’s richest woman, received Uighur Muslim laborers transferred from Xinjiang.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR