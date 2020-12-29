Leah McSweeney Opens Up About The Plastic Surgery She Got On Christmas!

The reality star took to her IG account to post a selfie after going under the knife on Christmas. She was laying on the bed, recovering from a ‘boob lift’ and breast augmentation procedure and made it very clear that she will not care about any comments judging her because of getting one.

Leah McSweeney seemingly marked Christmas in a unique and unexpected way but she couldn’t be any happier about it.

The Real Housewives of New York City celeb then took to her Instagram to tell her fans all about it in a lengthy post that also featured a pic of her looking as stunning as ever without any makeup on, just laying down and resting after the surgery.

In the caption, she wrote: ‘As I lay here for days recovering from my Christmas boob lift and augmentation (yes it is a skims velour suit and it feels like heaven) all I can wonder is how the f the kardashians find the time to recover from all of their work 😂. The other thing is…I cannot wait to show off the new and improved girls.’

Leah also made sure to show gratitude towards Dr. Daniel Maman, who did the procedure, before she stressed that any hateful comments about her plastic surgery are not going to phase her in the slightest!

She even included some hilarious punny hashtags!

‘Also since everybody will ask, they were done by @mamanplasticsurgery 🍈🍈 #ChristmasBoobs #merrytitmas,. PS. If you’re going to leave judgemental shaming type comments just know that I already deal with Bunny regularly and it won’t phase me 🤣.’

Sure enough, there were plenty of judgemental reactions anyway but there were also many fans who showed her support, commenting things like: ‘I love that you are completely open about your cosmetic work. I have never understood the need to hide it. When I had mine done I wanted EVERYONE to see them 🤩😂,’ and ‘So excited for you! 👙💰✔️.’

