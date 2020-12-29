KUWTK: Here’s Why It Was An Easy Decision For Khloe Kardashian To Spend Christmas With Tristan Thompson In Boston!

According to some insider reports, Khloe really wanted for her daughter, True to spend Christmas with her and her dad so it was not a difficult choice to take her to Boston where he’s relocated instead of spending the holiday at home with the rest of her famous family. One source tells HollywoodLife that this decision was a ‘no brainer’ for Khloe!

They also shared that ‘Tristan has really stepped up for Khloe and True this last year and since he physically couldn’t be with the Kardashians on Christmas, it was a no brainer for her to bring True to him.’

Naturally, it was a great way for her to make some unforgettable memories for her and Tristan’s 2 year old daughter but at the same time, her family missed her a lot!

Still, that’s not to say that they did not understand her choice.

This year has been pretty bad for Khloe and Tristan as well but they really wanted to make Christmas special for their daughter, making sure that she got to spend the holidays with both her parents by her side, even if that meant giving up the yearly tradition of the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party!

Besides, the basketball player has apparently proven to be a great co-parent in the last 12 months.

The source shared that ‘He really has done a 180 this last year. She will absolutely be back to visit with True again soon.’

Seeing how much closer the exes have been has led to many fan speculations that they have gotten back together and even that they are secretly engaged now!

The insider mentioned that, while nothing has been confirmed yet, from the outside, they really look ‘very much’ like a ‘couple again.’

Either way, their main priority at this point is their daughter and nothing else matters as much. Only time will tell if there can still be romance between the two.

