Kristen Wiig’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Audition Was So Top-Secret, Even Her Agent Didn’t Know

Comedian Kristen Wiig stars in Wonder Woman 1984. The much-anticipated film premiered in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day. As with many other movies this year, the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the film’s debut.

Wonder Woman 1984, a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster Wonder Woman, promised to be a hit. Warner Bros. Entertainment viewed the movie as a corporate priority, and fans expected a mind-boggling storyline.

Kristen Wiig’s acting roles before ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Kristen Wiig refers to herself as a superhero-nerd in the acting industry. The 47-year-old has starred in other major movies, such as Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters. Fans were excited to see Wiig perform as Cheetah in the new Wonder Woman 1984, SYFY reported.

She made her on-screen debut in 2003. Two years later, she joined Saturday Night Live. In 2006, she appeared in the big-screen comedy Unaccompanied Minors. But her starring role in Bridesmaids jump-started a successful acting career.

Wiig’s top-secret auditions

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Wiig revealed her audition for Wonder Woman 1984 was top-secret. Patty Jenkins, the film’s director, contacted Wiig’s agent and requested to speak with the comedian.

Wiig didn’t know the details of her role, film, and casting, but she guessed it might be Wonder Woman 1984. Her agent was also in the dark concerning Wiig’s role in the new movie and only learned about it later. Despite her successful acting career, Wiig doubted she would make a good fit for a superhero flick.

But Jenkins was confident about Wiig’s acting chops. The director also admitted she admires Wiig’s acting and her funny yet sweet character.

During auditions, Wiig needed to sign a nondisclosure agreement. At one point, she became paranoid about her role and the secrecy of the auditions. Later, Wiig flew to London to audition for the role of Barbara Minerva/Cheetah. The fact that she wasn’t allowed to discuss her role’s details made her anxious.

The real reason behind the secrecy of the audition is unclear. But Wiig’s star turn in the movie will undoubtedly make a big impact on her career.

Her views on the secret audition and superhero role

Kristen Wiig didn’t anticipate snagging the role in Wonder Woman 1984. During the Fallon interview, she teasingly claimed she dreaded the Warners Bros. police knocking on her door. But acting alongside Gat Gadot, who stars in the title role, was a precious opportunity for Wiig.

Wiig experienced intense pressure when joining the successful movie franchise. The chance to star in the movie was a career ambition for her. She also revealed that adding humor to a villain like Cheetah was scary.

In the movie, Wiig’s character, Barbara Minerva, is an insecure and shy woman who looks up to her confident co-worker, Diana Prince, AKA Wonder Woman. The evil Maxwell Lord, played by The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal, manipulates Barbara and prompts her transformation into the violent Cheetah. Wiig said she’s always wanted to play a potent character. She got it with the powerful Cheetah.

Kristen Wiig revealed that feminist heroes of the ’80s inspired her role as Cheetah, an iconic villain in DC Comics. She admitted she admires the women who were prominent on the screens during the early days.