Kobie Parfitt: Man charged with murder

A man has been charged with the murder of Ballarat mother Kobie Parfitt, who has been missing since April.
The 31-year-old Wendouree man was arrested about 5.45pm yesterday in Kinglake, north-east of Melbourne.
He has been charged with one count of murder and will appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.
They were found as part of the investigation into the 43-year-old’s disappearance.
Detectives spoke to a 31-year-old Mount Clear woman after the grim discovery but she was released without charge.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Ms Parfitt was last seen alive at a property on Hickman Street in Ballarat on April 28.
She was a mother-of-four, a grandmother-of-three and a former aged care and disability worker.