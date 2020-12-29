Kobie Parfitt: Man charged with murder

A man has been charged with the murder of Ballarat mother Kobie Parfitt , who has been missing since April.

The 31-year-old Wendouree man was arrested about 5.45pm yesterday in Kinglake, north-east of Melbourne.

He has been charged with one count of murder and will appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.

Kobie Parfitt hasn’t been seen since April. A man has now been charged with her murder. (Nine)

They were found as part of the investigation into the 43-year-old’s disappearance.

Detectives spoke to a 31-year-old Mount Clear woman after the grim discovery but she was released without charge.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Ms Parfitt was last seen alive at a property on Hickman Street in Ballarat on April 28.