Klean Wins Lawsuit Against ReKlaim Inc, Pyrolyx’s AG Joint Venture Partner, for Failing to Pay its Property Taxes in Boardman, Oregon

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Klean Industries Boardman, Inc. (“Klean”) is pleased to advise that it has won the court case that it brought against ReKlaim Inc.(“ReKlaim”) in the Circuit Court of Morrow County, Oregon. The Court entered a default order and default judgment against ReKlaim for the full amount of damages sought by Klean. Specifically, the Court entered a default judgement against ReKlaim for breach of contract, breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing, fraud and fraudulent concealment. As a result, if ReKlaim were to file for bankruptcy protection, the judgment for fraud is unlikely to be discharged.

Jesse Klinkhamer, Klean’s CEO commented, “I’m very pleased with the outcome of the lawsuit against ReKlaim. It’s no surprise that we received a default order and default judgement against ReKlaim, even after its attempted delays. While this is a win, it is still upsetting that ReKlaim and its management team conducts itself in this manner, which in our opinion is reprehensible. Considering what Klean experienced in Boardman, Oregon after acquiring the site from ReKlaim, it’s our view that no one should have been surprised at all that ReKlaim’s new joint venture facility with Pyrolyx in Terre Haute, Indiana went bankrupt before it even entered commercial operation. In light of the prior failed ventures, we believe the writing was on the wall before they even began efforts in Indiana. Sadly, it is likely the shareholder and investors that will pay the price for what appear to be bad decisions by ReKlaim, Pyrolyx and their executives. While it is unlikely that Klean will recover the damages awarded by the Court, this process shows that progress is being in made in regards to holding corporations accountable for their poor behavior. We believe that it is time to hold businesses, owners and executives accountable for their actions.” Mr. Klinkhamer went on to say, “We can only hope in the future people consider the outcome of working with these types of businesses, that they act accordingly and take the right measures and steps to protect their investors and shareholder alike.

“With this now behind us, there are exciting times on the horizon for Klean and the Port of Morrow as detailed design and engineering is near completion for the new facility, and we intend to break ground in the first quarter of 2021 with plant construction planned for competition in less than 24 months.

“For more information the Klean Industries Boardman and its tire pyrolysis project, please contact us. When this project is completed, it will be the world’s largest, continuous production facility for high grade recovered carbon black.”

Klean Industries comprises an international team of award-winning experts with decades of experience in the design, manufacturing and deployment of alternative energy solutions, including clean power production, waste management, recycling, and resource recovery. Klean uses proven technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality fuels, recovered Carbon Blacks (“rCB”) and green energy from various kinds of carbon-based wastes. Klean specializes in building projects that use thermal technologies such as gasification, pyrolysis and carbonization, which convert scrap tires, waste plastics and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable green commodities and new cleantech jobs.

