Kevin Love to miss three to four weeks with calf injury

Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love has reaggravated a right calf strain that he initially suffered during the preseason, the team announced Tuesday in a press release.

According to the Cavs, Love will undergo treatment and rehabilitation for his calf injury, and will be reassessed in about three or four weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate, per the club.

It’s a tough break for a Cavaliers squad that is off to an unexpectedly strong start in 2020-21, having already picked up wins over the Hornets, Pistons and Sixers. Cleveland is one of just four NBA teams that remains undefeated at 3-0, but will be without its starting power forward for at least the next three or four weeks.

With Love on the shelf, the Cavs figure to lean more heavily on big man Larry Nance Jr., who will presumably take over as the team’s starting four. Reserve power forward Dean Wade should also be a more regular part of the rotation with Love sidelined.

The Cavaliers have a busy schedule in the coming weeks, so even if Love’s recovery progresses quickly, he’ll miss a good chunk of games. A three-week absence would result in 12 missed contests.