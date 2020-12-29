Karisma Kapoor leaves for Alibaug with her children to ring in the New Year

Karisma Kapoor and children Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Samaira Kapoor always make for one happy family. The single mother has done her best to bring up her kids with utmost love and affection and balances out her professional life too. With the year that was 2020, everyone seems to be in the mood to bid adieu to it in a big way and Karisma is no different.

With a lot of celebs already on holidays, we snapped Karisma as she left for Alibaug on a speed boat with kids Kiaan and Samaira from the Gateway of India earlier today. Karisma was dressed casually in a pair of jeans and a crisp white shirt. She waved out to the paparazzi waiting to catch a glimpse of her before jetting off. Check out the pictures below…