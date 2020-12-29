Kandi Burruss Shares A Photo Of Todd Tucker And Blaze On A Plane And Fans Praise The Baby Girl

Kandi Burruss shared a photo on her social media account in which Todd Tucker is holding little Blaze in his arms on a plane. Check out the pics below.

A commenter said: ‘Show this to the lady who “couldn’t” get her 2-year-old to wear a mask,’ and someone else posted this: ‘I teach paediatric first aid and really not advisable to have babies wearing masks because it can cause respiratory problems. Beautiful baby and family, however.’

A commenter said: ‘Thank you for putting a mask on that baby! I get so frustrated when I see parents not putting masks on their kids because they aren’t saying it’s mandatory on kids. Like kids aren’t susceptible or something, my babies all wear their masks! Just because they might not be as at risk, they could catch it and be a carrier to an adult! So thank you for showing folks it’s needed!’

Someone else posted this: ‘Wear a mask but was at a whole ass birthday party two weeks ago with no mask? Please, with the hypocrisy just be quiet lmao.’

A commenter said: ‘Her little mask 😍! My son is two and won’t keep one on for anything ! 😒’ and one other follower posted this message: ‘How did you get her to keep it on because my 18month old is not having it lol.’

Someone said: ‘Oh my God, she’s so cute in the mask 😷 I’m happy that you guys are protecting your kids – I see lots of kids without masks while their parents are wearing masks. Really very reckless of those parents. Kids do catch CORONA. Maybe not so much but why expose them at all. KUDOS TUCKER FAMS!!! You are doing a great job. Baby Blaze is just TOO YUMMY💋💋.’

In other news, Kandi Burruss shared a photo on her social media account in which she’s together with Ace Wells Tucker.

