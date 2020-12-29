Jim Jones Passed On Signing Drake & J.Cole

Dipset rapper Jim Jones has revealed that he passed on signing NC rapper J.Cole and Canadian rapper Drake.

“When Cole was a young college kid 18 or 19 when he came to me. Shy humble kid. Couldn’t even look me in the face. But he could rap his ass off … The way I was thinking at the time was music was a reflection of where we was from, and Cole wasn’t that reflection,” Jones said.

He continued, “He was the kid who said ‘mama, I’m going to be the biggest rapper in the world and get you out of the hood’, we was the kid that said we need to get some crack so we can hustle and get new sneakers.”

We’re sure Jimmy is kicking himself for passing on both men. But he’s not the only rapper to turn down signing Drake. Earlier this year, Akon revealed that he also rejected Drizzy.

“Kardinal Offishall brought him to me back in 2005, right before ‘Best I Ever Had’ blew up, cos at the time it was more mixtape-ish,” he said. “At the time, believe it or not, Drake sounded more like Eminem. That’s every artists’ development. You can see the difference between that demo and ‘Best I Ever Had’.”