Jets parting ways with Gase after Pats game?

Gase worked as an offensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears before he became the head coach of the Miami Dolphins in January 2016. Miami fired Gase after three seasons, and the Jets quickly scooped him up in January 2019.

Under Gase, the Jets lost seven of their first eight games last year before improving to a 7-9 record. Things went from bad to worse to inexcusable in 2020, however, as the Jets dropped 13 straight before earning surprising victories over the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns this month.

Heading into the Week 17 showdown at New England, the Jets sit dead last in total offense, passing yards per game (170.5) and points per game (15.3), according to ESPN stats. Quarterback Sam Darnold, the third pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, is last in total QBR (42.2) among eligible players and dealt with a lingering shoulder injury throughout the fall.

The first order of business for Gase’s replacement will be to determine how Darnold receives a fresh start: either under the watchful eye of a new coaching staff or with a different team.