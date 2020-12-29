Jessa Duggar’s Video Shows 1 of the Duggar Kids Receiving Junk Food as Their Christmas Present

Many are forgoing large gatherings in 2020 — but not the Duggars. It seems the huge Christmas Duggar celebration happened at Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s place, and all 19 kids and their children were invited.

Each year, one of the Duggars is assigned another person in the family to buy a gift for. And according to Jessa Duggar’s holiday video, one of her siblings received junk food as their gift. Here’s what happened.

The Duggar family had a huge Christmas celebration at Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s house

The Duggars are all about quality family time, and their 2020 celebration was no different. It looks like nearly all of Jim Bob and Michelle’s kids who could travel to the big family home paid it a visit for the party. And Jessa posted a video of the event to her YouTube channel.

Jessa started off her video showing her, her husband, and their three kids heading over to Jim Bob and Michelle’s place. “We do a family gift exchange, so each person draws a name and buys for one other person in the family,” she explained in her video. “And that makes it easier to get just more of a meaningful gift instead of shopping at the dollar store to buy for 40 people.”

“Every year, my parents always do these fun little gift bags with special treats for everybody,” Jessa continued as she showed the gift bags.

The party wasn’t complete without a Santa Claus, too. Jessa noted in the video that her Uncle Eric was there to dress up as Santa.

Jason Duggar received junk food for his gift

Each of the Duggar kids and grandkids seemed absolutely delighted upon opening their gifts.

“We’ll have different variations that we’ll do for opening gifts,” Jessa continued. “Sometimes, we’ll start with the youngest and go to the oldest. So, we started with youngest sibling that has grandkids, which is Joy, and then we’re gonna go to Josiah and Bella’s gifts, and Joe with Addison and Garrett’s gifts, and just keep going up the line.”

Finally, it was Jason Duggar’s turn to open his gifts. And it seems whoever bought for him knew he wanted junk food. His gifts included multiple cans of Pringles, a box of Fruit by the Foot, a box of Rice Krispies Treats, several boxes of Little Bites muffins, and additional snacks.

The Duggars didn’t grow up with junk food

While these snacks may have been a staple for some folks growing up, such wasn’t the case for the Duggars. With 19 kids in the house, Jim Bob and Michelle had to cut costs whenever possible. This meant they bought their food in bulk, made their own bread, and certainly didn’t waste cash on name-brand snack foods.

“Our goal for our monthly food budget is $3,000,” Michelle once explained to TLC. “It used to be more like $2,000, but we’ve noticed the costs of groceries have gone up.”

As for what the Duggars typically buy, they’re used to going through 36 eggs, five pounds of turkey bacon, six loaves of bread, and pounds of potatoes every single day. As would be expected, they typically shopped at bulk grocery stores for lower prices, and they made their own bread when possible to cut costs even more.

It seems Jason really loved his gift of name-brand snacks, and we’re sure he had a delicious holiday!

