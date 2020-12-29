Jerrika Karlae Slams Young Thug Over Alleged ‘Abuse’

Jerrika Karlae, the longtime girlfriend/fiancee of rapper Young Thug, now says she’s single and has accused him of abuse.

“Single 2021,” Karlae posted in a series of tweets. “Why misuse and abuse something or someone, why not leave them be! That’s some narcissistic sh*t. You behind the scenes painting pictures of me, like ima f*cked up individual…when you the devil.”

Supporters then filled up her mentions with messages to take Young Thug back and to resolve their issues.

Jerrika did not appreciate their words of advice:

“F*ck out my mentions, if you support anything other than my happiness f*ck off and unfollow me,” she replied. “Ain’t going back and forth about sh*t that happened three years ago, 2020 came with a lot of problems! Imagine worrying about the past!”

Thug is yet to respond. This is not the first time Jerrika and the Atlanta rapper have split — most fans think it’s likely they’ll work it out and be a couple again.