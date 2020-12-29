Jason Holder smacks 16 off final over as Sydney Sixers defeat Melbourne Renegades, Alex Hales stars in Thunder win over Stars

West Indies star Jason Holder has bid farewell to the BBL in style, smashing 16 runs off the final over to deliver the Sydney Sixers a thrilling win over the Melbourne Renegades.

Set 169 to win, the Sixers appeared to be heading towards a loss when Holder’s international teammate Carlos Brathwaite was dismissed with 20 runs to win, but he plundered Will Sutherland’s final over, leaving the Renegades star shattered.

The over begun in perfect fashion for Sutherland after Holder failed to score off an inch-perfect yorker, but it soon descended into chaos for the right-arm quick.

The second delivery of the over should have seen Holder run out as he came back for a second run, but a poor throw from Rilee Rossouw in the outfield ensured that the all-rounder survived.

Jason Holder celebrates with Ben Manenti after hitting the winning runs off Will Sutherland (Getty)

From thereon, it was three consecutive boundaries down the ground from the West Indies captain that brought his side home.

Holder finished unbeaten on 33 off just 18 deliveries, after Josh Philippe (48 off 30) had gotten the Sixers off to the perfect start in their chase.

Earlier, the Renegades used a strong opening stand from skipper Aaron Finch (39 off 32) and Shaun Marsh (67 off 48) to post a score of 6-168.

Elsewhere, the Sydney Thunder inflicted a franchise-record defeat on the Melbourne Stars, finishing 75-run winners after posting a gargantuan total of 7-219.

Usman Khawaja and Alex Hales plundered the Melbourne Stars’ bowling attack (Getty)

English import Alex Hales led the charge for the Thunder, smashing 71 off just 29 deliveries in a brutal 89-run opening partnership with Usman Khawaja.

Hales’ brutal assault was followed by a well-made half-century from Thunder skipper Callum Ferguson, before he was dismissed for 51 off 33 deliveries.

Marcus Stoinis started brightly in the Stars’ chase attempt before the spin tandem of Chris Green (4-34 off four overs) and Tanveer Sangha (2-17 off four) strangled the chase attempt.

After their pyrotechnics in the last match, the Stars pinned their hopes on Glenn Maxwell and West Indies star Nicholas Pooran to fire once again, but both were unable to get going.

