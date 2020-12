Jared Goff underwent surgery on his broken thumb Monday, but he is not necessarily out for the rest of the season.

Goff suffered a nasty broken thumb in the fourth quarter of his Los Angeles Rams’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Goff was seen by Dr. Steven Shin, who operated on the QB.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Goff is unlikely to play in Week 17 against Arizona but could return for the postseason.