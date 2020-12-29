Ivanka Trump Hints At Possible Presidential Bid In 2024 – Could She Go Up Against Donald Trump?

Her father President Donald Trump hasn’t even left the White House yet but it looks like Ivanka Trump already has her eye on moving back in. There is new speculation that Ivanka is looking to secure a Presidential bid for the White House in the 2024 election, as she recently raised eyebrows and hinted that she may have national aspirations of her own. Here’s what you need to know.

Ivanka took to Twitter on Monday to write that she loves the state of Iowa and even used an exclamation point for that added emphasis. She retweeted a tweet by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa, who wrote “On this day in 1846, President James K. Polk signed a bill making Iowa the 29th state in the Union. Happy Statehood Day to the great State of Iowa, and to all who proudly call her home.”

Ivanka Trump Hints At Possible Presidential Bid

As many Americans know, Iowa is the state whose caucuses for nearly a half a century have kicked off the presidential nominating calendar, prompting speculation that Ivanka might already have her eye on the prize.

Meanwhile, a separate report states that Ivanka Trump is planning to tell the truth and nothing but the truth in a new tell-all book about her life behind the scenes at the White House. Ivanka, who has published two books in the past, including The Trump Card and Women Who Work, is looking to spill all the dirty deets about her role as the First Daughter to her father Donald Trump.

According to Page Six, Ivanka has been approached to write a book and is looking to take aim at all of her critics. One source close to the blonde beauty said, “She has been keeping extensive notes on her time in the White House,” and could pen her third book “based on her time in the West Wing.”

The source added, “Ivanka has been known to correct friends who mistakenly thought she worked only in the East Wing.”

