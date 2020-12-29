Is the Cavaliers playoffs hype for real after hot start?

Much of the Cavaliers’ playoff hopes reside in how well their backcourt meshes together, and the first three games of 2020-21 bode well on that front, too. We’re talking about Collin Sexton and Darius Garland here.

Hardly household names at this point, Sexton and Garland will only turn 22 and 21 respectively this January. Considering their youth, it’s astounding how polished they appear to be already as NBA pros.

Sexton in particular is establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with. A one-and-done out of Alabama, Sexton was known to be a lock-down perimeter defender and was about the only bright spot for the Cavs on that end of the court in his first two NBA seasons. But perhaps more quietly, the youngster is proving to be a proficient scorer who has the upside to be among the best in the game.

After not missing a single game as a rookie, the strides Sexton showed in 65 games this past season were impressive, wherein he logged shooting splits of 47.2/38.0/84.6 en route to averaging 20.8 points. Through Cleveland’s first three wins of the new year, he’s put up 27 points per contest.

Garland took some lumps as a rookie in 2019-20, but is averaging 19 points and 8.3 assists to go with 1.7 steals thus far. He’s proving he can function as a distributor and a scorer, and that he and Sexton can coexist in the backcourt despite both coming from backgrounds where they were lead guards.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ playoffs outlook: Does size matter again?