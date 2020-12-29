Ireland Baldwin says that her stepmom Hilaria Baldwin is not the person everyone thinks she is, but then again does Ireland even know the real version of her?

That’s what fans can’t help but wonder as Alec Baldwin’s adult daughter took to her Instagram account to defend her stepmother after accusations were made that she was faking her Spanish accent and lying to the public about her background and heritage. Here’s what you need to know.

Ireland Baldwin Defends Stepmom Hilaria Baldwin After Twitter Attacks Her For Fake Spanish Accent

After a Twitter user called Hilaria out for putting on a fake Spanish accent and pretending that she was born in Mallorca when she was actually born and raised in Boston, Ireland was quick to come to her defense.

The 25-year-old made it clear that she thought it was “sad and pathetic” that the internet was teaming up to take down Hilaria for lying and perhaps using cultural appropriation to advance her own agenda.

Ireland said, “It’s so pathetic that anyone would want to play detective and dig that deep into someone’s life they don’t know anything about, don’t know how they were raised, don’t know who they were actually raised by. It’s just kind of sad and pathetic. And also, it’s like the holidays, people are depressed, people are going through a lot. I know I’m going through a lot personally. And the last thing we really need to do is start shit and gossip about something is just so, so stupid. And about someone that nobody even really knows.”

She continued, “She could be a malicious, terrible, horrible human who tears people down but she isn’t. Hilaria is a wonderful mother who takes great care of her kids and she takes great care of my dad and that’s all that really matters to me.”

While Hilaria herself didn’t clarify who she is or why she changed her name and decided to put on a Spanish accent, she did post on Instagram, “I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture. This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking— I’ll reiterate my story, as I’ve done many times before. I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home—Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it.”

