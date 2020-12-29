Ireland Baldwin Addresses Backlash for Defending Hilaria Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin is reflecting on the recent headlines surrounding her family.

Over the weekend, Hilaria Baldwin came under fire after she was accused of faking her Spanish accent.

Both Ireland and her dad Alec Baldwin, 62, defended the mother of five and Hilaria herself addressed the allegations head on in an Instagram video saying she grew up in a bilingual household and spent time in Spain. Ultimately, the Internet continues to talk about it so much so that Ireland decided to speak out again through Instagram.

“Stories come out about my family members that often times are fabricated or blown out of proportion,” she wrote on Tuesday, Dec. 29. “I’ve spent so much time getting worked up and upset seeing people dig into my parent’s divorce and relationship history, into my past having visited a mental rehabilitation facility, and so many PRIVATE ordeals made public.”

“That’s the thing I can say that most of you don’t understand…what it’s like to have your family’s private affairs aired out and analyzed by millions of strangers,” she continued. “Now the purpose of this isn’t to ask for any kind of sympathy.”