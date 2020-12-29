Inside Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Sprawling $6 Million Mansion in Austin, Texas

Alright, alright, alright, it is only right that Matthew McConaughey lives where he was born and raised in Texas. The best-selling author, actor, and producer and his model wife, Camila Alves, live in a massive $6 million mansion in Austin, Texas. Here’s a look inside the “Old Oak” home and McConaughey’s other residences.

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves | SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves $6 million mansion

In 2012, McConaughey bought the 10,000 square foot mansion near Austin, Texas. The sprawling “Old Oak” estate boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms with breathtaking views of Lake Austin. It’s surrounded by natural beauty and a park-like setting for their three children.

The home might only have room for four cars in the garage, but the actor has plenty of room for seven-boats with the dock slips located at the house’s bottom. On warm days, the children love to go swimming, boating, and water-skiing.

The nine-acre estate was built in 1997 following a Spanish Mediterranean style of architecture by Addizon Mizner. According to The Things, the home also has a guest house and elevator, perfect for McConaughey’s 88-year-old mother, Kay.

McConaughey lived in an Airstream trailer for 4 years

In Malibu, California, one of McConaughey’s most prized possessions resides. He bought a 2004 Airstream International CCD 28 and lived in it for four years. He traveled across America in the RV and used it as a home, an office, and a vacation destination.

Although the camper only has 28 feet of living space, McConaughey feels right at home with his banquette dining area, streamlined kitchen, toilet, and shower.

“It’s got a great window right above your pillow, so when you wake up in the morning, you’re looking right at the ocean or wherever your backyard is that day,” he told the Architectural Digest about the small bedroom.

McConaughey still owns his original trailer and three other Airstreams.

“I’ve been to 49 states in mine,” the actor told Jimmy Falon. “The only thing I missed was North Dakota. They are a great piece of architecture.”

The actor sold his $15 million Malibu home to Phil Lord

In July 2020, Dirt reported that McConaughey and Alves sold their Malibu home for $14.8 million. The new owner is film director, animator, and producer Phil Lord. The 1.05-acre estate includes a house with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The couple purchased the Point Dume home in 2007 for over $10 million.

Since the family has been quarantining in Austin since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, it doesn’t look like they will be in the market for a new home anytime soon. Between the fleet of Airstream trailers and the “Old Oak” estate, the McConaughey family is happy with where they live.