Indonesia and LG Group sign $9.8 billion EV battery MOU By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an LG logo at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

JAKARTA () – Indonesia and South Korean firm LG Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on a $9.8 billion electric vehicle battery investment deal, the head of Indonesia’s Investment Coordinating Board said on Wednesday.

The deal was signed on Dec. 18 and would also see LG collaborate with other companies, including Hyundai, the board’s head, Bahlil Lahadalia, told a news conference, adding that the deal includes investments across the EV supply chain.

Bahlil said the agreement “makes Indonesia the first country in the world to integrate the electric battery industry from mining to (producing) electric car lithium batteries.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR