India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.43% By .com

.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 0.43% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.55%.

The best performers of the session on the were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:), which rose 5.72% or 49.55 points to trade at 916.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) added 2.19% or 20.70 points to end at 967.80 and AXIS Bank Ltd (NS:) was up 2.06% or 12.75 points to 630.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:), which fell 2.08% or 5.00 points to trade at 234.90 at the close. Nestle India Ltd (NS:) declined 1.76% or 327.30 points to end at 18270.05 and Coal India Ltd (NS:) was down 1.67% or 2.30 points to 135.35.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which rose 5.41% to 913.60, AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was up 2.06% to settle at 630.25 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.95% to close at 965.75.

The worst performers were Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.74% to 18275.00 in late trade, NTPC Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.44% to settle at 99.00 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.04% to 189.55 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 856 to 790 and 72 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1493 rose and 1412 declined, while 147 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) rose to 5-year highs; up 2.19% or 20.70 to 967.80. Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) rose to 5-year highs; up 1.95% or 18.50 to 965.75.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 1.77% to 20.7900.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.04% or 0.80 to $1881.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in February rose 1.39% or 0.66 to hit $48.28 a barrel, while the March Brent oil contract rose 1.41% or 0.72 to trade at $51.62 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.23% to 73.376, while EUR/INR rose 0.04% to 89.8705.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.32% at 89.983.

